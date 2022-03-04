BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lenten season is underway and that means Friday is all about the fish fry.

The Lexington Co-op Market on Hertel Avenue has its own take on the tradition.

Whether you've waited until Friday for fasting or you just love a good fish fry, the co-op has more than enough of the flaky fish to go around.

#HAPPYFRIDAY 🎉: The sweet sound of fish frying in the morning!!It’s the first fish fry for Lent and we’re at the @lexingtoncoop with their take on the tradition on @SPECNews1BUF !🎣 pic.twitter.com/HmT3gjxLlk — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) March 4, 2022

Order ahead or grab one while you shop, as both the Elmwood and Lexington Avenue locations will serve up a fish dinner with all the fixings every Friday. They use fresh 8 ounce cod with a local beer to get the perfect crisp fry and combine fresh vegetables for the coleslaw and organic macaroni for the pasta salad.

Employees say they sell around 100 dinners on Friday this time of year, and using ingredients sourced in Western New York is the secret to their success.

"It's really important for us to use local because it keeps the money right here, and Buffalo keeps the money with families," said Andrew Stachura, the store's assistant manager. "It's not going to some big corporation that's in the middle of nowhere.”

Fish fries are served every Friday from noon-8 p.m.