​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Gas prices are dropping — but at a snail's pace.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gas is down $.08 from last week, dropping to $4.25 on Monday.

Across New York, the average price still averaging much higher at $4.36.

In the Buffalo area, it's around $4.38. That's only about a $.01 drop in the past couple of days.

Lawmakers across the country have been calling for gas prices to reflect a recent drop in crude oil prices. In some places like California, prices are averaging $5.85 a gallon.

To help make a tank of gas go further, be sure your tires are inflated to the correct pressure, use cruise control when you can, combine errands into one trip and avoid driving during rush hour, if possible.

Depending on where you are in Western New York, you may still be getting a better deal than others. You can check which stations near you have the best gas prices here.