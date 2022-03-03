FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Victory Corps main headquarters announced in a news release Thursday that approximately 300 additional soldiers will be deployed to Germany and Poland.

The soldiers will be deployed to build readiness, improve interoperability, reinforce allies and deter further Russian aggression. The deployments are being conducted in full coordination with the German and Polish governments.

“Victory Corps is ready and prepared to support the orders of the President, and demonstrate our commitment to our NATO Allies. As America’s Forward Deployed Corps, we were built for this mission,” said Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, the V Corps commanding general, in the release. “Throughout our unit’s history, we have stood as guardians of peace in Europe and we once again proudly answer the nation’s call.”

The U.S. Army’s V Corps was established in 1918 and has a long and distinguished history of service in Europe. V Corps is an operational echelon headquarters that operates from two geographically separated locations, with the main Command Post stationed in Fort Knox, Ky., and a forward element, V Corps Forward, stationed in Poznan, Poland.

The V Corps main headquarters will complement the forward headquarters located in Poland. According to the release, this will provide a “more robust presence in Europe” and “enable the Corps to synchronize current contingency operations, support the ongoing mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and coordinate multinational exercises across the continent.”

“Our soldiers have trained for contingency operations like this many times and their professionalism, dedication and courage is beyond question,” said V Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris in the release.