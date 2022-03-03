CHICOPEE, Mass. - Tenants at the SilverBrick Mills property on Front Street are being forced to evacuate after Chicopee Mayor John Vieau made an announcement Monday that the building was no longer deemed safe to live in.

Fifty-five tenants will have to evacuate by March 31, and for many business owners in the complex, like Don Willhelm, the news has come as a frustrating shock.

“The thing that makes it so difficult is that there was no warning on this at all. It was just dropped on us, gotta go, gotta get out, so there’s a lot of frustration over it at this point,” Willhelm, owner of Willhelm Gallery. “Scrambling around trying to find 300 square feet..”

According to Willhelm, they gave the notice to residents via email over the weekend announcing that tenants were to evacuate immediately with no prior warning or specific date.

They later announced that the occupants would have another month to evacuate, but business owners said the lack of communication and financial support from management and the City of Chicopee has been a major hindrance to business.

“A lot of people are up in arms that they have no place to go,” Jackie Slatoon, co-owner of MamaRazzi Photography, said. “They have no way to pay for their things to move out of this building or to move it into a new space so a lot of people are stuck with what they’re gonna do and their businesses are halted right now because we can’t technically be working because it’s an unsafe space.”

“If they knew we were gonna get out of here, give us more than 30 days notice. It’s a lot of stuff to move in 30 days,” Jay Pollack, owner of Pollack Playhouse, said. “There’s other businesses that have machines that need lifts and things to get their machinery out of this building. I don’t know how they’re gonna do it in 30 days.”

When speaking with a few tenants in the building, many of them have come together to support one another in finding new spaces to work and voicing their concerns to the city.