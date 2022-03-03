ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​A popular family-owned pizza place is adjusting to staffing shortages.

Salvatore’s Saloon on Jefferson Road is now open.

Owner and operator Nick Pearl says a decision was made to close two nearby locations and combine efforts into the new 3,500 sq. ft. restaurant and bar.

He says they’ll make able to make 144 pizzas per hour and deliver to customers of the three former Salvatore’s location.

“We can think on our feet, we can react, we can adapt and overcome,” Pearl said. “We can do things throughout the pandemic that gets us ahead of everybody else faster because we can make a decision without having to go through corporate. We always wanted to have a building and I always wanted to have my own. The opportunity to be able to get all of my guys under one roof and be able to not be spread so thin is hopefully a game changer.”

Salvatore’s also now has a fleet of electric vehicles for delivery drivers.