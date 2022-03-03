ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester region has so many businesses and organizations working to do what they can to help people in Ukraine.

Others are hoping to learn more and understand the conflict.

On Friday, SUNY Brockport will host a ZOOM panel discussion with political science professors on the war in Ukraine. That starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be open to the public. To join the meeting, click here and use the meeting ID 840 7071 3710.

Meanwhile, local businesses have been making an effort as well. Eastway Liquor in Webster has pulled bottles of Russian Standard vodka off its shelves.

On Wednesday, the Vision Automotive Group presented a check for $7,500 to RocMaidan, a non-profit organization providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The car dealership is also setting up donation boxes at its 10 locations. Those items will be sent to help Ukraine at the end of the month.

"Seeing business reach out to us and want to support in any way they can, you know I think it's a call to action to other businesses to do the same," said Solomia Laba of RocMaidan. "This is a really tough time for our community and seeing everyone come together in a way we've never seen before... [we] just really appreciate the support and the outpouring of love from everyone."

You can also donate on RocMaidon's website. The organization is partnered with the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester.

Another local organization, InterVol, a non-profit that works to send medical supplies to war-torn countries, is also accepting donations through next Thursday of items like sleeping bags, diapers and feminine hygiene products. More information can be found on its website.