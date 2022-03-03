CLEVELAND — In half a century, a Cleveland business owner has faced the trials of the food industry and economy, but come out on the other side.

“I started working at a drug store up the street when I was 14 years old, making milkshakes,” he said.

Fello said after graduating from high school, he decided to take a computer programming class. He said he soon realized there was no cafeteria there and began bringing and selling, not only milkshakes in class, but sandwiches.

He admitted the sandwiches were not that good, but then, he said something at the drug store caught his attention.

“The guy that I worked for was Lebanese, and he started selling or serving these sandwiches that he would bring from home for lunch,” he said.

Fello said his boss began to show him how to make the mostly-vegetarian falafel sandwiches.

He said the new and improved sandwiches were a hit.

“We had a fire in the basement outside of our restaurant in 1975 and really wiped out the whole little drugstore we had. And, you know, I didn't know what I was doing,” he said. “I was, you know, 20 years old. I didn't have the right insurance policy and I think I got like $0.20 on the dollar for everything I got damaged, so, I really lost.”

He said he decided to name the restaurant Tommy’s on Coventry after seeing how tight-knit the community was. He said, decades later, it’s hard to ignore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had on his business.

“That’s been a real, real challenge, because unfortunately, it's just a whole different ballgame now,” he said. “Most the time, you're working with — you don't have enough people to help you. The people that work here were amazing. We used to do 95% in-house dining and 5% to-go, and overnight, we had to go to 100% carryout, and boy, I'll tell you, that was a challenge and we are short staffed.”

He also said supply chain challenges and inflation have taken a toll. He said, in the 1970s, a milkshake cost $0.35 and now they cost approximately $5.

“It’s just like any business, you work on percentages and as the food costs increase and labor costs increase, it takes a percentage of the bottom line and you always have to adjust your prices to do that,” he said.

He said despite challenges present today, he’s humbled to hit 50 years in business.

“When I look at these pictures, I look at all the interesting people I've known over the years, all the people that became famous people and people that were just run-of-the-mill people that, you know, I just love the death, because they a part of our fabric here when we're forming this whole sort of network of, you know, love and respect and camaraderie that we've had over the years,” he said. “That's something that makes me feel warm inside and feel proud of what we've been able to do here.”

Fello said the restaurant has something for everyone. He said there are both vegetarian and meat options. He said the restaurant has separate grills for meat and veggies so they do not cross contaminate foods.

For more information, click here.