GREENSBORO, N.C. — Local businesses are welcoming visitors and fans back to Greensboro as the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off.

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament is bringing $4.6 million in economic impact for Greensboro

The O’Henry Hotel is seeing more visitors this year than in the last two years, when the pandemic impacted the ACC Tournament

The ACC announced in October 2021 that it’s considering moving its offices outside of Greensboro

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament is at the Greensboro Coliseum until Sunday. After two years of the pandemic impacting the tournament, local businesses are finally seeing more fans return. The O’Henry Hotel is typically busy around March, hosting athletes, visitors and fans, but this year staff is seeing more than the last few years.

“That turnover rate is a little higher than our typical days, but we pull to do what we need to do and ensure that we are meeting the expectation and getting guests checked in,” said Joyce Phillips, the hotel's executive housekeeper.

Phillips and her team worked quickly to flip rooms to incoming guests. After being furloughed at the start of the pandemic, this return means even more for Phillips.

“It’s more or less a better experience for us just because we actually get to see people in the hotel, whereas it was kind of a ghost town that first year during COVID,” Phillips said.

Two years ago, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in North Carolina. The ACC Men’s Tournament was canceled the week after. When the tournament returned in 2021, the coliseum didn’t allow fans.

According to the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 5,300 visitors usually attend the women’s tournament. In 2022, only 4,800 visitors have come to the event so far. Phillips is making sure guests enjoy their time in Tournament Town.

“The small things for them, are really big things for me to make sure they’re taken care of so they don’t have to worry about it,” she said.

The ACC announced back in October that it is considering moving its headquarters to another city. There’s been speculation on whether the ACC is considering moving to Charlotte.

“The Board of Directors is continuing its work to evaluate and will make decisions that are in the long-term best interests of the ACC. Greensboro has been our proud home for almost 70 years and will be given thorough consideration to remain so for years to come," ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price said in a statement released in October 2021.

Greensboro has hosted the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament 22 times, and this year’s tournament is expected to bring the city $4.6 million in revenue. The Greensboro Sports Foundation says it hopes Tournament Town stays where it is.

“We would hope that if the office does leave, which we hope it won’t, we certainly hope that our events will continue coming here because we feel like Tournament Town puts on ACC championships better than anyone else and we want them to keep coming here for a very long time,” Greensboro Sports Foundation Executive Director Rob Goodman said.

While the ACC is a large event for the city’s sports tourism, Goodman says in addition to the tournament, other events will bring in more than $16 million for the city over the next six weeks, including:

NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving National Championships

NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional Championships

Philips 66 USA Swimming International Team Trials

YMCA Short Course Nationals

The ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will return to Greensboro in 2023.