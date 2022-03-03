Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal that would require developers of some renewable energy projects to meet requirements for working conditions such as wages and benefits of workers.

Democratic Rep. Scott Cuddy of Winterport introduced a bill that he said would help ensure safe and fair working conditions for renewable energy workers. The proposal would make sure some renewable projects that receive state assistance would meet workforce requirements such as paying workers at least the prevailing rate for wages and benefits, he said.

The proposal also creates a legal framework for pre-apprenticeship programs, Cuddy said. It also favors bidders in the Public Utilities Commission's procurement process if they follow a contract system that spells out working conditions, benefits and pay, supporters of the proposal said.

The bill was the subject of a public hearing on Feb. 28 and could face a legislative committee vote in the coming weeks.

Cuddy said the proposal is designed to “improve the lives of Mainers working on renewable energy projects and to encourage more Mainers to get involved in this booming industry.”