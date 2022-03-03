As family members get older, it can be difficult to talk about going into an adult care facility, like a nursing home.

While many older adults want to stay in their own homes, some require a bit of extra assistance. That's where home care workers come in, providing care for older adults in the comfort of their own homes.

Home care workers say they perform a highly-skilled job, but their pay doesn't reflect it.

"We are health care workers, working inside of homes with clients, one-on-one and we are making minimum wage," said Starla Washington, a personal care aide. "That's unfair to us as health care workers."

"We feed them, medications, go over their care plan, make appointments, we step in and out with them," said Alicia Fluker, also a personal care aide.

The Fair Pay for Home Care Act is making its way through the state legislature. It would pay home care workers 150% of the minimum wage.