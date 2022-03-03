As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stretches into its second week, officials are warning that Europe is likely to experience a humanitarian crisis unseen yet this century.

Already, one million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Thursday.

The United Nations Refugee Agency estimates millions more will flee Ukraine as the conflict continues, with another 12 million – unable to leave the country – impacted as well.

A number of Ukraine’s top officials have issued pleas directly to companies and individuals in the United States, asking them to boycott Russian products and partnerships in an effort to send a message to the country.

Here are some ways you can help Ukrainians fleeing and facing violence:

Local efforts and initiatives

Organizations in cities and states across the country have stepped up in support of Ukraine both symbolically and in practice.

Food and drink have become a common rallying ground in support of Ukraine, as many states have banned the purchase or sale of Russian vodka, while some bars have opted to change the names of typically-Russian drinks – think the Moscow Mule and White Russian – to ones referencing Ukraine. Thus was born the Kyiv Mule and White Ukraine at Caddie’s Bar & Grill in Bethesda, Maryland or the tongue-in-cheek Putin Punch at Avery’s Beverages in Connecticut.

Funds from Caddie’s, Avery’s and many other restaurants – some of which are hosting fundraisers for organizations – will go to support Ukrainian refugees.

Cleveland’s Market Garden Brewery and Nano Brew Cleveland announced on social media that it will donate funds to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises.

New York City’s popular Ukrainian restaurant Veselka is donating proceeds from every order of borscht – a red beet soup – to raise money for Ukrainians overseas.

“All of our borscht sales, both in-house and for to-go, we’re donating all those sales completely. We raised up to $10,000 just in the first week and we expect much more,” owner Jason Birchard told Spectrum News. “We’re also creating a donation drive with some basic necessities that are being requested of the Ukrainian relief associations and societies for help. Everything from Band-Aids to batteries.”

Breadboard Bakery in Arlington, Massachusetts is partnering with the Bakers Against Racism campaign to raise money for CARE, a nonprofit providing financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees experiencing hunger. The bakery will sell blue and yellow peace sign cookies – the colors of Ukraine’s flag – for $7, and sour cherry sunflower sourdough for $14. Preorders for both items began March 3, with all proceeds from both items going to CARE.

Many houses of worship – like churches and synagogues – are hosting events, raising money or sending supplies to Ukrainians.

The St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Apopka, Florida is collecting supplies to send to Ukraine and surrounding countries where Ukrainian refugees have fled. Some of the products they will send include shoes, thermal underwear, hygiene products and blankets. The church has an Amazon Wishlist with more supplies needed.

The Diocese of Cleveland will participate in this year’s Collection for the Church in Central Eastern Europe, and the donations will “bring the light of Christ to the faithful affected by the darkness of war, violence, and loss of families and homes and provide other essential funding in the region,” the Diocese wrote in a statement.

An interfaith effort between the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Ramat Shalom Synagogue in Plantation, Florida is raising funds and supplies for the 5th Maternity Hospital in Odessa, Ukraine. Individuals can make checks out to the church, or can bring supplies like baby formula, bottled water, flashlights and other essentials to the synagogue any time before Shabbat services on Friday, March 4.

Other local efforts span the gamut of creativity – like Wisconsin’s Door County Candle Company, which is selling candles with the colors of the Ukrainian flag to raise money for those caught in the middle of the conflict. Owner Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, who is of Ukrainian descent, said she’s donating 100% of the proceeds to Ukrainian-American human rights non-profit Razom.

As of Thursday, Trapani had over 6,000 orders in her system – and though she hasn’t had time to tally the total cost of the Ukrainian candle orders, she expects the first donation to Razom to top $80,000.

The candles are available for sale on the Door County Candle Company’s website for $29.95, plus shipping and fees.

Bedner's Farm Fresh Market near Boynton Beach, Florida is raising funds for Ukraine by selling sunflowers at $5 per stem this coming weekend – with all proceeds going to the Global Empowerment Mission, a nonprofit helping Ukrainian refugees on the border of Poland.

The sunflower – Ukraine’s national flower – has become a potent symbol of the Ukrainian peoples’ resistance to Russia’s attack. A viral video showed a Ukrainian woman telling armed Russian soldiers to: ​​“Take these seeds, so sunflowers grow here when you die,” per BBC reporting.

National groups and organizations

There are a plethora of national organizations working to help Ukrainian refugees on multiple fronts, but it can be hard to parse out legitimate organizations from scams.

To help, the Better Business Bureau shared a list of national charitable organizations accredited by the organization so that individuals can ensure their donations or contributions end up in the right hands.

“Be careful of what’s being asked of you," said BBB spokesman Bryan Oglesby. “Be careful of posts that you see on social media asking you to click now and buy. Just because you see a fancy logo or some kind of emotional peel, I guarantee that 100% of the donations will go to the cause, these are all things you have to verify.”

Here are a few of the BBB-accredited organizations:

Donations have been flowing into aid organizations on the ground, and those trying to help Ukrainians who’ve fled into neighboring countries. The Ukrainian government and an organization helping with the war effort are also getting support through cryptocurrency donations, though analysts warn scammers are attempting to take advantage of the crisis.

“Typically, the recommendation that I give is to give with your heart, but also give with your head,” said Kevin Scally, the chief relationship officer at Charity Navigator, which evaluates the financial health and transparency of charities nationwide. “I would also recommend that Americans strongly consider supporting a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.”

“These are the only organizations where your gift is actually tax deductible,” Scally, said, adding it’s also important for donors to make sure they’re “supporting organizations that are efficient and effective with a strong commitment to financial health, accountability and transparency.”

Charity Navigator has also created a list of nonprofits categorized as “highly rated,” which also highlights specific “nonprofits addressing peace-building efforts to encourage diplomacy and prevent further military action” in Ukraine.

International companies and organizations

Many reputable international organizations are seeking donations and contributions. Over the next three months, the United Nations says those remaining in Ukraine will likely need around $1.1 billion in charitable donations from the global community for necessities like food, water and shelter.

The U.N.’s High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, requested an additional “$550 million for the refugee agency and 12 partner agencies.”

Most large international organizations are already working in Ukraine and in surrounding countries, so donating to any of the below will help:

There are other, perhaps lesser-known organizations based in Ukraine also accepting donations:

Caritas Ukraine: Provides food, clothing and other humanitarian needs to people in Ukraine

Razom: Focuses on purchasing critical medical supplies and translating important documents

Revived Soldiers Ukraine: Promotes awareness of “human rights and freedoms while delivering humanitarian aid to those in need”

Voices of Children: Provides psychological and social support for children who are victims of war

Vostok SOS: Helps distribute humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by shelling and other attacks

Warehouse Center for Humanitarian and Medical Aid to Ukraine: Accepts food into a warehouse in Poland to distribute to hardest hit areas in Ukraine

There are also many organizations in countries bordering Ukraine helping to welcome and resettle those fleeing the violence in their home countries. To date, the majority of refugees have entered Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

For Americans who may have second homes or who know individuals living in Europe, AirBnB has asked homeowners in Germany, Poland, Romania, Hungary, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and the Netherlands to open their homes to refugees. The organization has pledged to provide short-term housing free-of-charge to 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing their home country thanks to hosts who donate their homes.

Volunteers in Ukraine also created a shareable document that includes a list of international organizations operating around Europe, which is being updated as more information becomes available.

For those interested in helping feed refugees, donate to World Central Kitchen – a nonprofit organization founded by Chef José Andrés in the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake. Andres and his team traveled to Ukraine’s border and have been delivering, cooking and serving up meals to those seeking shelter from the conflict.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.