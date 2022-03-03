PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Downtown Pittsfield is one of 12 new Transformative Development Initiative districts designated by the state.

The TDI designation allows the city and local business owners and nonprofits to work with Mass Development on projects in the downtown area.

Mass Development will provide resources like technical help and grants, and a Mass Development fellow will be sent to the city to help with the projects.

City planner C.J. Hoss said several ideas which have already been proposed could qualify for the program, and many will probably be focused on commercial development.

“It would really benefit property owners and businesses downtown to have a storefront improvement program,” said Hoss. “So there’s things like that, but there’s also way-finding and marketing, and some other things that are focused on helping existing businesses grow and attracting new businesses to downtown.”

Hoss said this is a long-term program, and they hope to complete a list of projects later this year.​