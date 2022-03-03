LEXINGTON, Ky, — Many U.S. cities are showing their support for peace and unity amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis. The Mayor’s International Affairs Advisory Commission in Lexington organized the event, making sure downtown buildings remain lit blue and yellow to support Ukraine.

Nearly 5,000 miles away from Lexington, Ukraine streets are being ripped apart by the Russian army. Wednesday night in downtown Lexington was a night where blue and yellow shined the brightest.

During a vigil for Ukraine, dozens stood shoulder-to-shoulder to support peace and democracy.

“They have families being killed. They have no food, so that’s our first duty is to stand with them, but also to support the entire community of Lexington,” said Dr. Christel Broady, a professor at Georgetown College.

Broady serves as the European representative of the Mayor’s International Advisory Affairs Commission. The commission started in 2016, and Broady said it helps address international crises locally. She helped organize the event with Lexington Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds, who serves on the commission as a co-chair.

“Right now, all of Europe is in pain. Some people are dying and, of course, this has to be addressed,” Broady said.

Mayor Linda Gorton attended the peace vigil and said she’s proud of the way Lexington community members have spoken up during the crisis abroad.

“We need to recognize that we are adding our voices to the millions around the world who have already spoken in solidarity with Ukraine, when the alternative is to remain silent and ignore it,” said Mayor Gorton.

Nicholasville’s pastor of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, Yaroslav “Jerry” Boyechko, was also at Wednesday’s peace vigil. He said he’s thankful for the solidarity his community has shown.

“We appreciate all the Americans who are praying for Ukraine right now, who are standing with us. We asking all the people surrounding us to pray for Ukraine to stop the war,” said Boyechko.

Ukraine’s death toll continues to rise day by day as dozens are killed. President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are not backing down from the fight President Vladimir Putin is putting up.

Broady said she’s worried the war could eventually involve the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“If somebody out of any dumb reason makes a mistake or there is any violence towards a NATO country, we are in full-fledged war. That means our boys and girls on the ground in Europe are engaged in a real war,” Broady explained.

Lexington’s City Center building and two pedestrian ped ways will remain lit blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine.