People across the globe are looking for ways to help Ukrainian refugees.

Chances are you are seeing websites with people asking for donations on social media.

The Better Business Bureau says do your due diligence and check the source before sending any money. BBB officials say these are the kind of incidents in which scammers take advantage of charitable hearts.

Officials recommend that you verify any organization before you donate to it.

“Be careful of what’s being asked of you," said BBB spokesman Bryan Oglesby, “Be careful of posts that you see on social media asking you to click now and buy. Just because you see a fancy logo or some kind of emotional peel, I guarantee that 100% of the donations will go to the cause, these are all things you have to verify.”

The following is a list of national charitable organizations accredited by the BBB if you want to donate to the Ukraine effort.

Alight | Ukraine Relief Activities

American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

Americares Foundation | Ukraine Relief Activities

CARE USA | Ukraine Relief Activities

Catholic Relief Services | Ukraine Relief Activities

Direct Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities

Episcopal Relief & Development | Ukraine Relief Activities

Heart to Heart International | Ukraine Relief Activities

GlobalGiving | Ukraine Relief Activities

International Medical Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities

International Rescue Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

MAP International | Ukraine Relief Activities

Matthew 25: Ministries | Ukraine Relief Activities

Mennonite Central Committee | Ukraine Relief Activities

Mercy Corps | Ukraine Relief Activities

Operation USA | Ukraine Relief Activities

Salvation Army | Ukraine Relief Activities

Save the Children | Ukraine Relief Activities

United Methodist Committee on Relief | Ukraine Relief Activities

United States Association for UNHCR | Ukraine Relief Activities