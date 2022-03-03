Sen. Ben Ray Luján returned to the Senate on Thursday for the first time since he suffered a stroke which kept him away from Washington for several weeks.

"It's an absolute honor to be back," he said at a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on Thursday, where he was greeted by a standing ovation from his colleagues. "To everyone that sent me notes, that sent videos and all the prayers, it worked, and it's good to be back."

"I'll tell you, I missed y'all," he added. "So I look forward to getting work done."

Luján, 49, began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico, his office said. He was diagnosed as having had a stroke in the cerebellum and he had surgery to ease swelling in his brain. He "underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling," his office said in early February.

Luján's sudden absence had put new strain on Democrats’ fragile 50-50 majority in the Senate, leaving them without full day-to-day control of the chamber and putting President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda and Supreme Court nomination in doubt.

In a video message in February, Luján vowed to return after a few weeks of recovery at inpatient rehabilitation facility.

In a 50-50 Senate, Luján’s vote could prove critical if Democrats have to confirm Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson without the help of Republicans. His return could also help jump-start work on other legislation and nominations that Republicans oppose.

“We love you Ben Ray and we’re glad you’re with us here today,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said at the hearing.

"My dear friend @benraylujan is back in the Senate this morning and I couldn’t be happier," Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wrote on Twitter. "So incredibly proud of him and grateful for his grit."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.