MILWAUKEE — A well known Milwaukee deli is under new ownership after being sold by former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig.

Jake’s Deli, which has been operating along North Avenue since 1955, has been sold to Wajeeh Alturkman.

Alturkman first discovered Jake’s in the mid-1990s after moving to the United States from Jordan. He worked as a taxi driver as he went through college.

“I became addicted to corned beef,” said Alturkman.

As he moved forward in his career, Alturkman ended up opening a restaurant of his own, House of Corned Beef on Milwaukee’s north side.

However, he also had an interest in owning Jake’s. In December, he said he struck a deal with Selig to take over the deli. He said he plans to keep Selig updated on the success of the business.

“I would love to have him as a mentor of mine,” said Alturkman. “Who doesn’t want to learn from the commissioner?”

While he wants to work to keep Jake’s the same, Alturkman is also making upgrades to the building.

Most notably, he is renovating the seating area and having flooring redone.

“It is cleaning the place, to make it come back alive. When you walk in here Jake’s will always look Jake’s,” said Alturkman.

Jake’s Deli is located at the corner of 17th Street and North Avenue in Milwaukee.