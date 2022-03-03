President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a lengthy statement in which he condemned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive mandating that, among other things, parents of transgender children who permit them to undergo some gender-affirming procedures be investigated, calling it "government overreach at its worst."

“In recent days, elected leaders in Texas have launched a cynical and dangerous campaign targeting transgender children and their parents," Biden rote. "The Governor of Texas has directed state officials to open child abuse investigations into families simply because they have provided access to affirming care for their children."

“This is government overreach at its worst," he said. "Like so many anti-transgender attacks proliferating in states across the country, the Governor’s actions callously threaten to harm children and their families just to score political points. These actions are terrifying many families in Texas and beyond. And they must stop.”

The president’s statement came the same day that a Travis County, Texas, district judge temporarily blocked the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating the parents of a transgender teen for seeking gender-affirming care for their child.

The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of Texas and Lamba Legal. A hearing is scheduled for March 11 and the court could opt to prohibit all such investigations.

Abbott’s directive includes investigation of parents of transgender children who permit them to get procedures including sex-change operations and a regimen of prescribed puberty blockers.

The directive followed an opinion by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that states that some gender-affirming care for transgender children constitutes child abuse under state law.

“Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas,” Abbott wrote.

Biden said the federal government is taking steps to shield transgender children and their families from Abbott’s directive.

“Today, the Department of Health and Human Services has announced several actions to keep transgender children in Texas and their families safe—putting the state of Texas on notice that their discriminatory actions put children’s lives at risk,” Biden wrote. “These announcements make clear that rather than weaponizing child protective services against loving families, child welfare agencies should instead expand access to gender-affirming care for transgender children.

“Respected medical organizations have said that access to gender-affirming care for transgender children can benefit mental health, lower suicide rates, and improve other health outcomes. Children, their parents, and their doctors should have the freedom to make the medical decisions that are best for each young person—without politicians getting the way.”

The gender-affirming procedures being targeted by Abbott and Paxton are supported by the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Transgender children bring fulfillment to their parents, joy to their friends, and are made in the image of God. Affirming a transgender child’s identity is one of the best things a parent, teacher, or doctor can do to help keep children from harm, and parents who love and affirm their children should be applauded and supported, not threatened, investigated, or stigmatized,” Biden wrote.