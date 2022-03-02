OHIO — Kroger confirmed it pulled Russian-produced vodka off its shelves in support of Ukraine.

The Cincinnati-based grocery store removed the products over the weekend. Kroger also said it will send emergency food assistance to refugees.

The emergency food assistance will be funding by a grant through the The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation and will be sent to the UN World Food Programme's Ukraine Emergency Fund. Kroger said it will also match all gifts made by associates and customers up to $250,000.

As America’s grocer, we're taking action to show our support and solidarity with Ukraine 🇺🇦. Over the weekend, we removed Russian-produced vodka from our shelves, and today, we are sending emergency food assistance to support refugees through a grant — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) March 1, 2022

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop the purchase and sale of all vodka made by the Russian company Russian Standard Vodka over the weekend, which is the only Russian-owned vodka sold in the state.

Soon after, the Ohio Division of Liquor Control ordered 487 liquor agencies across the state pull Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka off the shelves.

Kroger joins a list of chains as well as states calling for Russian-produced alcohol to be pulled from shelves.

On Saturday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox asked state-run liquor stores to remove all alcohol produced or branded by Russia. New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu made the same request not too long after.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS), a national trade organization, Russian-produced vodka only accounts for a small portion of the $7 billion annual U.S. sales of vodka. Of all the vodka consumed in the U.S., just 1% actually comes from Russia.