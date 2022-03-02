Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening, summing up the party message in two succinct sentences: “It’s time to lead. But we can't project strength abroad if we're weak at home.”

What You Need To Know Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening



“It’s time to lead. But we can't project strength abroad if we're weak at home," Reynolds said during her address



Since last year, Republicans have talked up increases in crime and rising inflation as signs of a nation in turmoil



Reynolds has endeared herself to Iowa’s increasingly GOP-leaning electorate in no small part by opposing much of Biden's pandemic policy

While Biden spent much of his address discussing the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine – and touting his administration’s response to the former invading the latter – Reynolds encouraged Americans not to “ignore what happened in the run up to Putin's invasion.”

“We're now one year into [Biden’s] presidency and instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late 70s and early 80s,” she said. “When runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing our cities and the Soviet Army was trying to redraw the world map.”

“The President told us that he wanted to, quote, ‘make America respected around the world again, and to unite us here at home.’ He's failed on both fronts,” she added.

Since last year, Republicans have talked up increases in crime and rising inflation as signs of a nation in turmoil. But Reynolds’ critique of Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine signaled a new line, adding to Republicans’ withering criticism of the administration’s handling of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last fall.

It was part of a broader swipe at Biden, who brought to the White House eight years as vice president and decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on what had been a perceived strength of his administration.

Reynolds, whose foreign affairs experience is limited to overseas economic development missions, also pointed to North Korea “testing missiles again at an alarming rate” as a knock on Biden’s international prowess.

Reynolds hammered Biden on a number of other hot-button issues, ranging from high inflation to federal COVID-19 mandates to criminal justice reform.

“You know, it seems like everything is backwards,” she said in part. “We now live in a country where violent crime is out of control. Liberal prosecutors are letting criminals off easy, and many prominent Democrats still want to defund the police.”

In his own address, Biden – to raucous applause from Republicans assembled in the chamber – said: “We should all agree the answer is not to defund the police. It is to fund the police.”

Reynolds also took issue with the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the common GOP criticism that the focus on testing and mask-wearing in schools has negatively impacted children.

“Republican governors faced the same COVID-19 virus head on, but we honored your freedoms, and saw right away that lockdowns and school closures – they came with their own significant costs. That mandates weren't the answer,” she said. “And we actually listened to the science, especially with kids in masks and kids in schools.”



Reynolds has endeared herself to Iowa’s increasingly GOP-leaning electorate in no small part by opposing much of the Biden administration’s pandemic policy.

She resisted mask requirements and joined other states in lawsuits to fight the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates. She also was the first governor to require schools to resume in-person classes and fought with some districts that tried to continue online learning recommended by public health officials to slow virus spread.

“I was attacked by the left. I was attacked by the media. But it wasn’t a hard choice. It was the right choice,” she said, according to the remarks. “And keeping schools open is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in lowa and states across this country.”

Reynolds’ own state agenda has been to slash taxes, finance private school options, trim access to voting, keep transgender student athletes from competing with those who share their identity gender.