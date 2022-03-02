HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The manager of a North Carolina apple farm said he’s hopeful and optimistic 2022 will be a bounce-back year after a late Easter freeze in 2021 damaged crops.

Trey Enloe, whose father and uncle own Lewis Creek Farm in Hendersonville, has managed the property for 10 years. It retails under the name Bright Branch Farms, selling mostly wholesale apples to production facilities and other distributors.

Enloe is cautiously optimistic 2022 will be a better year for the North Carolina mountains’ apple farmers.

“Typically, if you get wiped out like we did last year, there’ll be a big bloom for the coming year. So, we’re expecting a big bloom,” Enloe said among a row of his family’s apple trees.

“There’ll be a lot of potential apples. If we can avoid one of those late-season frosts, we should have a really good crop this year. So, let’s hope for the best,” he added.

Last year’s late, Easter freeze sent temperatures into the low 20s for a few days. Enloe said anything under 29 degrees damages the blooming apple trees, ruining yields for the year. The family farm lost 80% to 85% of its apple crop in 2021, according to Enloe.

Apple trees usually start to bloom in late March and April, putting the small fragile blooms at the mercy of what can be fluctuating spring temperatures.

The low yield from last year is still being felt currently, as Enloe was clearing out the last of the farm’s stored apples.

“So a lot of this time of year, we spend moving boxes and just eliminating apples from the previous harvest pretty much,” Enloe said, as he operated a forklift.

Driving quickly among crates piled with apples, Enloe said the Rome apples would be headed to the juicer.

“It’s used more for a cooking apple now, processing, that kind of thing. At one time, Henderson County especially had quite a few Romes floating around,” Enloe explained.

The Rome apples store and grow nicely here in North Carolina, but they took a hit due to last year’s freeze.

“Normally, this time of year, we’ve got about 400 bins left, something like that. And right now, I think I have about 40 to 60 bins left. That’s strictly because of the freeze last year,” Enloe said. “But, a lot of them are in really good shape still.”

After about a half hour on the forklift, Enloe had transferred roughly 16,000 pounds of apples from the family’s storing refrigerator to the family’s juicing warehouse. The warehouse is where they’ll eventually be squeezed to sell pure and pasteurized juice. It’s one of the many jobs that has turned apple farming into a year-round activity, which Enloe said is a modern development.

“Most growers nowadays have to diversify and do something else besides just grow and sell a fresh apple,” Enloe said in front of his juicer.

For example, the family sells apples to grocery stores and roadside stands, as well as processing plants for applesauce, juice and ciders. Even the leftover mashed apples are sold to cattle farms as food for livestock. The family also grows other crops, like pumpkins to further diversify the farm’s production.

“I think the wholesale price of an apple now is the same as it was in 1985,” Enloe said, “You can imagine, everything else has went up in costs, so we had to diversify and do some other things.”

Besides apple trees needing warmer spring temperatures to ensure the safety of blooms, they also need chill hours in the winter to revitalize. Enloe said the average tree needs anywhere from 500 to 1,500 chill hours, meaning hours the temperature stays under 40 to 45 degrees.

“I think we’re close enough we should be fine this year,” Enloe said about this winter’s cold hour count.

But after cultivating a long time in the family business, Enloe said weather is not the biggest concern farmers like him face in the next decade.

“Honestly, it’s probably housing pressure. I mean, you can see, it’s beautiful up here. So, everybody wants to live here. So, you can’t really blame somebody if they want to sell out and put houses,” Enloe said with a smile.

The push for more housing is increasing across the South as population numbers swell, particularly in states like North Carolina.

“I’m always a very big proponent of keeping the agriculture in place, because once a house is planted you’re not getting that up,” Enloe said with a laugh.

Last year, Henderson County N.C. Cooperative Extension director Terry Kelley said the area lost about 70% of its apple crop, due to the late freeze.

The county has 5,000 acres of apple farms and supplies most of the state’s apples. Henderson County and the surrounding areas are about as far south as possible to successfully grow apples, according to Kelley.

This year, Kelley said the weather has been more normal and moderate.

“We’ve had a nice January and February up to this point, where we’ve had good temperatures, a normal winter temperature. We’re going to build the chill hours, we haven’t seen the blooms starting to move yet, so they’re still fairly dormant at this time. And so, we feel like we’re in good shape up to this point,” Kelley said.

The apple industry generates about $30 million for Henderson County, which is why Kelley said late freezes like 2021 can damage the local economy. The crop losses can lead to a reduced labor force and smaller reinvestment of wages back into local business.