With Major League Baseball officially in a lockout, fans may have to turn elsewhere for summer trips to the ballpark.

That could include watching a minor league team like the Daytona Tortugas take the field.

The Single-A affiliate for the Cincinnati Reds will still have all their games for the 2022 season.

“We’re all set to go,” explained Aly Thomas, The Tortugas Ticket and Group Sales Manager.

Thomas has been busy letting fans know they’re ready to play ball in Daytona Beach this year.

The Cincinnati native has been working with the Tortugas for nearly a year.

Her hometown Reds are one of 30 MLB teams that had to cancel games because of a recent lockout.

“I really wanted to be in Minor League Baseball, said Thomas. Just because it is so much smaller and closer and it does become more like a family.”

A family that’s seen it all in this stadium.

“They even had the batboy from when Jackie used to play here come in and talk.”

The Jackie Robinson Ballpark doubles as a museum, honoring its rich history. It is where Jackie Robinson first broke the color barrier in 1946.

“It’s stuff like that where you’re really like, 'this is what Minor League Baseball is',” Thomas shared.

Between the games, major history, and community-driven events. A trip to this park provides a unique experience fans keep coming back for.

Team officials say they had a great fan turnout last season after COVID canceled play the prior season.

There could be even larger turnouts if players continue to strike in the majors.

The Tortugas first pitch will be thrown out on the opening day set for April 8th.

Something Thomas is looking forward to.

“We’re the Single-A, so they are just getting drafted. They’re starting their careers here and you can really see the passion on the field.”