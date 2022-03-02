COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Arnold Sports Festival is back and Ohio businesses are ready for the crowd.

On March 5, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced strict restrictions for the Arnold Sports Festival.

“Two years ago was when we lost the Arnold,” said Jason Fabian, general manager of Barley’s Brewing Company.

Barley’s is across the street from the Columbus Convention Center. Fabian said DeWine’s announcement set the stage for what was to come.

“We had had a staff meeting about a week before that to discuss the problems that were going to arise from the pandemic,” said Fabian. “One of those things was that the convention center was going to shut down, so it was going to affect all of our employees.”

Two years later, the Arnold is back in full force with an estimated $50 million expected to be spent in Columbus during the weekend.

“The excitement has been at its highest level since the pandemic started,” said Fabian.

Out of the last 34 Arnold’s, Fabian said Barley’s has been in business for 30 of them.

“There's a couple gentleman that have been coming here for five to six years from Chicago, and every time they’re in town, they ask if I still work here and then we get to chat and catch up,” said Fabian.

Still battling an industry worker shortage, Fabian said they’ve been training staff for the busy weekend ahead.

“We have prepared them in advance in of this convention, so they know what to expect and handle the crowd,” said Fabian.

With Columbus' mask mandate expected to be lifted next week, his said his staff will still have that to worry about.

“We were very hopeful the mask mandate was going to be dropped before the Arnold,” said Fabian.

Fabian expects wait times to be low as customers like to pop in and out to get back to the convention center.

