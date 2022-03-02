APEX, N.C. — The Apex Prom Shoppe will open again soon!

Apex United Methodist Church offers the event to teens from all over North Carolina, which features gowns donated by the public and boutiques.

"The average cost of prom now is $1,100 and that is just not doable for a lot of families, so we are here to alleviate that burden," said the event's director, Brandy Sadler.

What You Need To Know

The Apex Prom Shoppe event, which features prom dresses donated by the community, is free

It starts on March 11 at 3 p.m. and again on March 12 at 10 a.m.

The prom shoppe at Apex UMC is open to anyone

She has volunteered with the event for several years and recalled a particular memory of a young teen who came in looking for a dress.

“She was trying on a dress and came out to look at herself in the mirror. Our volunteer was so great and was telling her how beautiful she was and how the dress fit her perfectly, and she got tears in her eyes and she said, 'I’ve never been told that,'" Sadler said.

The event kicks off March 11 at 3 p.m. and again on March 12 beginning at 10 a.m. at Apex United Methodist Church.

Proof of need is not required to attend.