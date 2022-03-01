This summer, one of Central New York's longest running and most iconic events is returning.

Thousands of runners alongside hundreds of companies are expected to take part in The Syracuse WorkForce Run on Onondaga Lake Parkway.

Runners will step off Tuesday, June 21. The race will benefit the Rescue Mission Alliance.

The Syracuse WorkForce Run and its predecessor, the Corporate Challenge, has been held annually since 1982. The race in 2020 was postponed because of the pandemic, but returned in a limited fashion last year.

Entry for this year's run is $38 per person, and this year family members, as well as individual runners, are welcome to participate.

Registration is open, and for more information, visit SyracuseWorkforceRun.com.