Downtown Dining Weeks is returning to Syracuse city restaurants, just in time to cure the mid-winter slump. It's the 18th rendition of the event, which includes a variety of influences this year.

Daybird is one of the eateries participating. They offer breakfast and lunch foods, some menu options are vegan, and some have a Mexican influence.

Billy Brill and his wife Jessica are new to owning an eatery, but are excited to be participating in Downtown Dining Weeks for the first time as business owners this year. They opened their doors in 2021.

“To be able to be a part of it on this end is even more exciting, not only just to highlight the foods we’re proud of offering and cooking, but also just to be a part of the downtown community,” said Billy Brill.

They’re running a three course special as part of the event. At lunchtime you can get a small grilled sandwich, soup and a side for $10.

There are 50 different places joining in on Downtown Dining Weeks, so there’s plenty of spots to try out. Daybird is one of four locations that are participating in this year’s event that are brand new. The other new businesses opening in 2021 are Board and Bar Charcuterie, Danny’s Steaks and Jamaica Cuse.

You can find three-course lunches for $15 or less, and three-course dinners for $35 or less. The goal is for small businesses to get support during the mid-winter when their stream of customers thins out.

“So what people can look forward to is just fantastic deals and the opportunity to try a number of different cuisines that are featured throughout downtown Syracuse,” said Merike Treier, executive director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse.

It begins Tuesday, March 1 and runs through March 13. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

You can check out Daybird for yourself Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 250 South Clinton Street.