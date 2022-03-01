ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney has named a chief technology officer for its parks, experiences and products division.

​The company announced Monday that Gail Evans will serve as the division’s executive vice president, chief digital and technology officer.

In this role, Evans will lead a global team of 3,000 as well as oversee development and implementation of the technology and digital strategy and capabilities roadmap for the parks division.

“I’m excited about the incredible opportunity to join Disney parks, experiences and products, and to work with an awesome team to apply digital technologies to our core services, creating and innovating magical moments for consumers across our channels and ecosystems,” Evans said in a statement. “For me this is truly a dream come true.”

Evans comes from Mercer, an asset management firm, where she’s been the company’s chief digital officer since June 2018. Prior to that, she held executive positions at Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard, and Bank of America.

“We are the best storytellers and creators in the world, and technology and innovation inspire us to explore a boundless future and develop groundbreaking solutions that continue to transform the guest and cast member experience in ways that only Disney can,” parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a statement. “Gail’s extensive experience positions her well to lead Disney parks, experiences and products into that future—one that is increasingly driven by technology, more advanced and connected that ever before, and full of endless possibilities.”

Evans’ appointment comes as Disney expands digital platforms at its parks, including offerings such as Disney Genie, Disney Genie+ and the upcoming MagicBand+.

Disney is in the process of relocating thousands of positions in its parks, experiences and products division from California to a new regional campus in Lake Nona.