A growing number of state and local lawmakers are slapping restrictions on Russian products amid the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The move, though largely symbolic, is meant to show solidarity with the country while also targeting small factions of Russia’s economy.

The state’s liquor control department estimated that around 6,400 bottles of Russian-made vodka were available for purchase across Ohio's 487 government-operated liquor stores, DeWine added.

Today I directed @OhioCommerce to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio. Russian Standard's vodka is sold under the brand names of Green Mark Vodka & Russian Standard Vodka. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 26, 2022

Also Saturday, Utah’s Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to remove all Russian-owned and branded products from shelves immediately, adding that Utah will “review all state procurements for any Russian ties.”

“Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights,” Gov. Cox wrote in a statement. “Utah stands in solidarity with Ukraine and will not support Russian enterprises, no matter how small the exchange.”

A number of governors have followed in Utah and Ohio’s footsteps, including New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu, Texas’ Gov. Greg Abbott and New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul, the latter of whom on Monday signed an order requiring “state agencies to stop doing business with Russian entities” altogether.

Today I signed an Executive Order directing State agencies to stop doing business with Russian entities.



We stand firmly with Ukraine and condemn Putin’s actions. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/AgFchyjHLo — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 27, 2022

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Sunday ordered the removal of Russian-made products from store shelves.

"Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do,” said chairman Tim Holden in a statement.

Pennsylvania 's board instructed all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to remove Russian-made products. In addition, Russian-made special order products will no longer be available.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday ordered a state agency to stop until further notice the purchase and sale of liquor produced in Russia.

The Republican governor also asked the West Virginia Retailers Association to remove Russian liquor from their shelves, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Justice also directed the commissioner of the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration to make Ukrainian-produced brands available for purchase by licensed retail liquor outlets, depending on their availability.

Currently, West Virginia distributes four brands of Russian vodka. They are Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka. The ABCA estimates there are about 73 cases of Russian liquor in the state’s warehouse, the statement said.

Other brands of liquor that use Russian names for marketing purposes are bought from distilleries not located in Russia, the statement said.

The Alcohol Beverage Control Administration regulates the distribution of liquor to 181 retail outlets and oversees about 6,000 alcohol producers, distributors, representatives, retailers and other licensees.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a proclamation declaring the state’s solidarity with Ukraine on Monday and asked for stores and restaurants to remove Russian alcohol brands from their shelves.

The governor also called on the State Liquor and Lottery Commission to prevent Russian-sourced liquor from being distributed in Maine.

“Maine stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in the face of this abhorrent, unprovoked assault on their country, their freedom, and their lives,” Mills, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I ask Maine people to join with me in expressing our support for Ukraine, for its people, and especially for our fellow Mainers with Ukrainian roots who are deeply worried about the safety and welfare of their loved ones right now.”

The governor's announcement came several hours after former Republican Gov. Paul LePage called for the removal of Russian-made spirits.

The governor cannot act unilaterally. It's up to the liquor commission to vote to stop providing Russian-sourced alcohol in Maine.

Some other countries – including regional leaders in Canada – have issued similar restrictions on sales of Russian liquor and other products. Provinces including British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba have thus far banned a number of Russian imports, according to local news outlets.

Still, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday said the ban on Russian vodka and other piecemeal items is “definitely not enough,” calling on more American companies to take more aggressive actions against the Kremlin.

“I also would like to use this opportunity also to call on American business[es], because, you know, this is a full-fledged unjust war,” Oksana Markarova told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on “This Week”, adding in part: “I think it's time to think about saving reputations and not cooperating with a regime that will end up in The Hague for everything they've done and they're doing now to Ukraine.”

It’s true that boycotting vodka alone is unlikely to have a significant impact on Russia’s economy, as less than 1% of vodka consumed each year in the U.S. is imported from Russia, per an IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. That remained true even as Americans began to consume more alcohol over the past two years, with overall beverage alcohol volume up 2% in 2020.

As secretary of state, Raffensperger leads the approval process for new businesses in Georgia. As of February, there were nearly 1.3 registered businesses statewide.

“I am calling on the people of Georgia to cease any business with Russia or investment in Russian assets, or companies that support Russia, to demonstrate our resolve on the side of liberty and freedom from tyranny.”



Read the press release here: https://t.co/Seqat6z9Q8 — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) February 28, 2022

“I am calling on all Georgians to do their part to support the people of Ukraine in their fight to defend against Russia’s aggression in Europe,” Raffensperger’s statement read in part. “Putin has made clear his designs to roll back the progress of democracy and freedom in the world, and the people of Ukraine are bearing the brunt of his violent revisionism. I am calling on the people of Georgia to cease any business with Russia or investment in Russian assets, or companies that support Russia, to demonstrate our resolve on the side of liberty and freedom from tyranny.”

The localized regulations come in addition to sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia from the United States, allied nations and coalitions like the European Union. Those sanctions have crippled some of Russia’s largest financial institutions, as Moscow’s department of public transport warned city residents over the weekend that they might experience problems with using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay to pay fares.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.