WORCESTER, Mass. - A Boston developer has plans to re-purpose the former Sargent Card Clothing Factory, and, more recently, home to The Bridge Academy and Community Center.

The building at 300 Southbridge St. was constructed in 1866. Today, aside from neighboring the Miss Worcester Diner, the property sits largely unused about a half mile walk from Polar Park and Worcester's Canal District.

Dalfior Development plans to demolish parts of the historic building and convert it into apartments with retail space.

Dalifor met with the Worcester Historical Commission on Thursday night. The Commission approved Dalifor’s application for the partial demolition, replacing windows, and removing plaster to expose brick. The Commission deemed the demolition would not be detrimental to the historical or architectural resources.

Last year, members of The Bridge, a mixed-use community center at the building, launched a fundraising campaign of $1 million to save the center. The campaign was unsuccessful, and The Bridge closed last year.

