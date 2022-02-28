ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Southern Loft owner Jessica Garrick fell in love with fashion when she was a little girl.

“We used to call my mom 'fancy,' because everywhere we went she always had to dress up, no matter what we were doing,” she said. “So, I always thought that was really cool, and that’s how I wanted to be when I grew up.”

Now as a mother of three boys, this is her “girly thing.”

“This is what I get to do for fun!” she said.

Garrick opened the boutique five years ago and recently was told she had to leave the space she was renting at the Asheville Outlets.

“We actually had a temporary contract at our other space. And our contract was bought out by a national retailer,” she said.

The mall had one spot available. It's much smaller, making her downsize from about 4,000 square feet to 2,500 square feet and pay about 25% more. But, she’s not complaining.

“I feel like because of where we are now, the location’s a little bit better,” she said. “We might have more foot traffic. So, I think all-in-all it’s going to be a positive thing.”

She's had to make other adjustments to her business, too. Supply backlogs have put her behind retail schedule, still showcasing fall items while she waits for her spring collections to ship.

“Just because we haven’t gotten a ton of our spring in yet,” she said. “Usually I have spring in by January, and probably half of what I’ve ordered has come in.”

Garrick is used to pivoting with the pandemic. When she closed for a few months in 2020, she got serious about her website. One of the best decisions she says she could’ve made for revenue. Sales have peaked with the updated website.

“I would say they’ve increased about 30%,” she said. “Just based off of what we were doing before online and then what we’re making now overall.”

She plans to get warehouse space by next year to store online inventory.

“Next year maybe have a warehouse where our online would come directly out of our warehouse,” she said.

Commercial real estate experts say Garrick is in for some competition when it comes to buying or renting a warehouse. The online shopping boom fueled by the pandemic has made industrial spaces far and few between. Last year ended with record-low availability — with just a 3% vacancy rate across the U.S. That’s according to research from commercial real estate firm CBEE group. Industrial rent also increased by 11% last year.