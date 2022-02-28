GREEN BAY, Wis. — On Packers home game days you’ll find Dan Nitka of The Booyah Shed selling the namesake food to customers from around the country from a mobile unit.

What You Need To Know The Packers will play in London this season



Under the NFL’s new 17-game schedule that would have been a home game



A pair of businesses say they’re taking the plans in stride​

His sales outside Badger State Brewing Co. are good, too.

“It’s probably two to three days sales here equivalent over there,” he said while standing in the kitchen of his Green Bay restaurant.

The National Football League and the Packers announced plans Monday for a neutral site game in London this season.

This would have been a ninth home game for the team, the first since the league went to a 17-game season. That ninth game will now have to wait.

Packers home games have a community wide economic impact around 15 million dollars each, according to Discover Green Bay.

“We have one couple, they’re been here twice from Spokane this year to come to games. The second game, they made sure they stayed a second day just so they could come here,” Nitka said.

Much of St. Brendan’s Inn year-round business is tied to the Packers — from home games to stadium tours and training camp.

“We get a lot of people from out of town and out of state and typically a lot of them will come for three or four night nights sometimes because they want to travel and make the most of it,” said Kelsie Basten who manages the front desk. “It does bring in great revenue,”

A date — and opponent — for the London game has not yet been selected. Businesses still would’ve liked the Packers to stay in Green Bay.

“Of course I think the London game is going to be exciting, but, you know, it’s always nice to have a home game, too,” Basten said.

Nitka said he’s taking the Packers overseas plan in stride.

“We’ll get through and get by because we can plan for it,” he said. “It’s definitely a chunk of money gone, but it is what it is.”