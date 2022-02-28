WORECSTER, Mass. - The Massachusetts Nurses Association is staying put at St. Vincent Hospital.
The MNA said nurses overwhelmingly voted to keep the union, along with the new contract it just negotiated.
The National Labor Relations Board oversaw the election to de-certify the MNA at the hospital.
An employee who started as a replacement nurse during the nurses’ strike led the decertification effort.
The union has been at St. V’s for over 20 years. The hospital said it respects the vote by the nurses to be represented by the MNA.