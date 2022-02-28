BROOKFIELD, Wis. — It may not seem like it, but spring and summer are just around the corner.

It means that garden centers will soon be busy.

Stein’s Garden and Home is looking to grow their team at stores across the state. From seasonal part-time staff to full-time associates and managers, they have a wide variety of roles available.

Allison Stauss is a District Manager for Stein’s who plays a big role in hiring. Stauss said that in a competitive job market, variety is a big selling point.

“You are not stationary by any means,” Stauss said. “You could be hired for one department, but we do so much cross-training and we ask people to be open to taking on new experiences. Even if you are in one department, it is always changing, so we are very seasonal.”

It is the day-to-day change that keeps employees like Betty Fisher working hard every day. As she tends to plants in the greenhouse, Fisher said she enjoys getting to do a job that makes customers happy.

“The plants are very soothing. They don’t talk back,” said Fisher. “All they want is a little love and care and that is what we love giving them.”

To learn more about the careers available with Stein’s, visit their hiring website.