VERONA, Wis. — A Dane County custom automation business that serves several Fortune 500 manufacturers needs to hire ten individuals to help them handle the demands of their unique robotic work.

What You Need To Know A nearly 25-year-old Dane County based automation company is looking for top talent

Fixer-uppers and technical-minded individuals should apply for the robotic work

Big Sky Engineering just renovated a nearly 70,000 square foot facility as it expands

Big Sky Engineering Co-Owner Mark Strasser said he wanted more than the classically trained college grad engineering candidates to apply. He hoped individuals who have a knack for hands-on technical trades come forward.

“We’re looking for individuals that actually just have a strong mechanical aptitude, specifically towards, towards putting machines together and things like that,” Strasser said. “You know, as I interviewed people, I asked him questions like, what are your hobbies? Do you work on cars? Are you doing yourself or things like that, which would give me an indication that they will be successful in this business?”

Big Sky Engineering currently has more than 40 workers, but plant representatives would like to see it staffed at 50 or 60 soon.

“I think it’s really cool and I think it’s surprising that we’re struggling to find people that want to do this,” project engineer Jesse Bushman said.



He added that the design work he did every day was exciting.

“With kind of our industry, we’re always doing something new and something that may not have ever been done before,” he said about the hands-on problem solving.



Besides excellent benefits and work from home potential, employees also enjoy the perk of Big Sky’s resident pooch “Shorty,” who walks around the plant floor looking for pets and treats.



“The focus is on building really good quality equipment, but it is a rather relaxed environment where and we want everybody to enjoy what they do,” Strasser said.



Those interested can learn more about hiring possibilities at https://www.bigskyeng.com.