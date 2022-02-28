MASS. - Gas prices throughout the Northeast region are continuing to rise as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Massachusetts’s average gas price is up eight cents from last week ($3.54), averaging $3.62 per gallon, which is 24 cents higher than a month ago ($3.38), and 98 cents higher than February 28, 2021 ($2.64).

Massachusetts’s average gas price is 1 cent higher than the national average.

According to AAA Northeast, Russia's invasion of Ukraine invasion has disrupted the oil market, with crude oil briefly spiking at $100 per barrel before settling back into the mid-$90s. The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public/Government Affairs, said. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

AAA Northeast’s February 28 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be eight cents higher than last week ($3.53), averaging $3.61 a gallon. The national average price is 26 cents higher a month ago ($3.35), and 90 cents higher than Feb. 28, 2021.

The rise in prices is also reflective of averages in neighboring states, with Rhode Island's average gas price rising to $3.59 and Connecticut's average at $3.72.