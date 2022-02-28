ORLANDO, Fla. — As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, many people in Central Florida are already feeling the affects at home as gas prices rise. Russia is one of the biggest oil and gas producers in the world.

What You Need To Know Russian-Ukrainian conflict is causing gas prices to go up



Average gas prices last month were $3.34 per gallon, as of Monday they were $3.51



Experts say gas prices could continue to rise anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00 per gallon

According to AAA, last month gas prices were around $3.34 per gallon, as of Monday they were $3.51.

As an Uber driver, Steve Boyd fills up his tank more than most. He started driving for Uber after he lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic. While he can still afford these higher gas prices, every increase matters.

"It all adds up, so anything you can do to save money is a big deal,” said Boyd.

Boyd lives near Disney, where business is brisk and his income is good, and he wants to keep it that way. As a military veteran, he knows what it's like to plan and prepare. Over the months, he's tried different apps that offer cash back at certain gas stations.

He’s also mapped out more efficient driving patterns, always inflates his tires and takes other tactics that have helped keep more money in his wallet.

"I would say, 10 to 14 cents a gallon,” Boyd said of his savings.

Depending on how long the Russian-Ukraine conflict lasts, Dr. Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor, said prices could go up anywhere from 10 to 20 cents per gallon, perhaps even up to a dollar.

In addition to rising gas prices, Central Floridians could feel the impact in other ways as well. The Dow Jones stock market already dropped this past month.

“There’s nothing like the biggest war in Europe in 80 years to put a lot of fear of instability in the market," Jewett said. "So, if you have individual investments, or if you have retirement accounts, you need to take a deep breath because for a while this could impact the stock market and drive it down."

Jewett said one other area of concern is an increase in Russian cyber attacks, which might impact government operations and individuals' personal information.