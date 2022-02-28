DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Business owners in Daytona Beach are preparing for one of their busiest seasons of the year: Tens of thousands of motorcyclists will soon be in the city for Bike Week, which starts Friday.

What You Need To Know Bike Week in Daytona Beach runs from March 4-13



Thousands of people are expected to attend the 81st anniversary of the motorcycle rally



This year's event will be the first without any COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began

“You fill your store up, and then you work your butt off for about 10 straight days,” said business owner George St. Pierre.

St. Pierre is a professional when it comes to airbrushing a special design for customers.

His business, Jungle George's, has been located on Main Street in Daytona Beach for 10 years, and he’s working hard to get prepared for Bike Week.

“I pretty much work seven days a week,” St. Pierre said.

Thousands are expected to attend the 81st anniversary of the motorcycle rally, and this will be the first time without any COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

With bikers soon to be out in full force, St. Pierre’s art talents will also be on full display.

“The most I’ve ever painted was about 100 items in a day,” St. Pierre said.

He first sharpened his artistic talents in a kitchen decorating cakes. That eventually evolved into a new passion that landed him near the beach with around 500,000 potential customers on the way.

St. Pierre is finishing custom orders and unboxing merchandise fresh off the truck.

“Bike Week coffee mugs just arrived,” he said while peeling off bubble wrap from one of his store's newest items.

According to the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, Bike Week generates about $75 million for the area.

“The entire city and Volusia County benefit tremendously from the influx of people that come in,” said St. Pierre.

Bike Week will run through March 13.