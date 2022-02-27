FLORENCE, Ky. — Roger Babik is president of Master Provisions, helping serve up some faith and other essentials to those in need in the area. Master Provisions is working with partnerships overseas, including 'My Home for Orphans' in Ukraine, amid Russia’s ongoing invasion.

What You Need To Know Master Provisions has been in the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area for decades, helping people



They also partner with groups overseas to make a difference worldwide, including in Ukraine



My Home for Orphans group in Ukraine is providing updates on Russian attacks



They plan to help those partners overseas any way they can

“The people there are very near to our hearts,” Babik said.

Babik said he himself has visited Ukraine several times and was last there in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why news coming out of Ukraine about Russia's attacks hits home. He said those at Master Provisions are checking in on the partners they have in Ukraine who work to house orphans.

“They're on the front lines of great anguish because they’re seeing brothers, they’re seeing husbands going to fight the Russian invasion that really aren’t trained military people," Babik said.

He said it's also affecting the kids they work to put in a safe, suitable space to call home.

“They’ve been kicked out of one of the homes due to a bombing that was nearby in the city of Kherson. So they’re trying to move kids to individual residences, getting them out to the village areas,” Babik said. “The first concern is how can we take care of these kids so they don’t become casualties in this senseless war that was started by Russia?”

Master Provisions has created a Ukraine Emergency Fund to aid those partners.

“So what we can do, besides praying for them and which we are doing, we’re collecting money for a Ukraine emergency fund to help with supplies that will be badly needed in the aftermath of this aggression," he said.

He said they've got connections nearby who could ‌help get supplies into parts of Ukraine. It's also a waiting game, he said..