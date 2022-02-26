Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Friday.

Activity with direct witnesses:

Explosions heard from central Kyiv, about half a mile from the president’s headquarters.





Multistory apartment building in Kyiv hit by shelling, with major damage, on the eastern side of the Dneiper River that cuts through the capital, 8 miles southeast of the government quarter.





Shooting near a main thoroughfare leading into central Kyiv from the south.





Ukrainian soldiers evacuating an unmarked military vehicle damaged by gunfire in Kyiv, in the Obolon district about 6 miles north of the government quarter.





Ukrainian military establishing defensive positions at bridges around Kyiv. Armored personnel carriers driving through Kyiv streets. Ukrainian authorities placed snowplows at some spots along Kyiv roads to force traffic to slow down.





Russian missile launcher seen on the edge of the northeastern city of Kharkiv, shelling heard in the distance.





A bridge destroyed at Ivankiv, some 40 miles northwest of Kyiv.

Announced by Ukrainian and Russian authorities, and others: