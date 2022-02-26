Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week has alarmed Ukrainians living in North Carolina. Some Russian-Americans living in the state have also expressed their feelings about the international crisis.

What You Need To Know Roma DeJospeh was born in Russia and immigrated to America in 2003





His twin brother, Ruslan Lartsev, lives in Moscow





They have texted daily since Russia invaded Ukraine





DeJospeh served two years in the Russian Army

Roma DeJospeh says he moved to America in 2003. However, he left a twin brother behind in Moscow.

DeJospeh says that when the first Russian tanks rolled over the Ukrainian border, he was afraid it would lead to all-out war.

4) To be clear, both are Russians. Here is another photo of the twins—one on each side of their grandmother. Roma is on the left and Ruslan is on the right. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/EUDe9rT9yX — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) February 25, 2022

The sights and sounds of Russian President Vladimir Putin invading the neighboring country are beyond comprehension for DeJoseph.

“It’s really terrifying knowing Russia goes against their own people,” he said.

The Russian expat said on Thursday morning, his twin brother, Ruslan Lartsev, sent him a text.

#RussiaUkraineWar



1)Roma DeJoseph and his twin brother Ruslan Lartsev are standing in the middle holding the number 4 at a Russian orphanage. Roma now lives in NC & Ruslan lives in Moscow. @SpecNews1RDU



(🧵) A Thread👇 pic.twitter.com/ukVmqqt5Wd — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) February 25, 2022

”When I was waking up, I have a message from my brother. ‘Yep, Russia attacked Ukraine,’” DeJoseph said.

The message kept him wide awake.

“How's it going to affect me?" he said. "If I am going to see my brother, if I am going to talk to my friends. It’s just terrifying.”

DeJoseph, 42, said the pair grew up together about one hour outside of Moscow, where they lived at an orphanage until they were 15 years old. DeJoseph left Russia in the early 2000s and says he has never looked back.

He said in his native country you are told what to believe.

“It’s pretty much when the government tells you what to do, and what not to do, and what to say, and what not to say,” DeJoseph said.

2) Roma and I talked earlier today about his concern for his brother Ruslan’s life. Oftentimes, people who push back against the government are arrested. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/93FhB109ww — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) February 25, 2022

Even now, DeJospeh said many Russians may only know what Putin tells them. He wants Americans to know not all Russians are like their country’s leader.

“I wish I could just stand in the road and just look with a sign that says 'forgive us’. We are all good people. We are all good people in Europe,” he said.

3)Roma told me the twins haven’t seen each other since 2008. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/44GhgpcVxl — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) February 25, 2022

Born in 1979, he remembered what life was like in Soviet Russia.

“I think there is pretty much just one word: survive. That’s all there is," DeJoseph said. "Not knowing what you are going to have the next day. Are you going to have food on your table?”

He also learned early on as a child to be careful about what you say to another person.

“Your friends could be one of those spies,” he said.

DeJoseph has been in the same boots as the Russian soldiers. He said he served two years in the Russian Army, from 1998 to 2000.



“They give you (an) order, you’re doing it—no matter what. You just follow your orders no matter who tell(s) you, the general or the president. You just follow the orders and I am pretty sure a lot of people don’t wanna do it,” he said.

Now DeJoseph said he only wants peace for the Ukrainian people — the same peace he feels in his new life with his wife, Alisa, his daughter, Emma, and his son, Joey, in North Carolina.

5)Here is a family photo of Roma with his wife Alisa, their son Joey, and their daughter Emma. They now live in Zebulon. @SpecNews1RDU pic.twitter.com/zf3AKJyk0C — Patrick Karl Thomas (@PatThomasNews) February 26, 2022

“I hope it will be done soon as possible,” he said.