LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Russia’s assault on Ukraine began on Thursday and has not let up since. Russian troops continued their advance toward Ukraine’s capital on Saturday.

One Louisville organization is doing everything it can to help from afar.

What You Need To Know Mulberry International Resources is bringing hope and healing to at-risk children and families in Ukraine



Natasha Reimer is wiring money to teammates in Ukraine for food and essentials



One children’s home in Ukraine is now being used as a bunker

Born and raised in Ukraine until she was 22, Natasha Reimer isn't giving up on her home country. She's been spending early mornings and late nights communicating with teammates and friends on the ground.

“Who would ever think that their home, their mother land, would be in ruins and war would come in this day and age?” Reimer asked.

Reimer serves as the executive director of Mulberry International Resources which helps at-risk children and families in Ukraine.

“Back in the early 90’s during the collapse of the Soviet Union, [Ukraine] had a lot of street children just roaming around the streets. So people wanted to help them, feed them, love on them and help them,” Reimer said.

The organization’s help is needed now more than ever, as Russian troops advance towards Ukraine's capital.

“I know that one of my teammates just called me or texted me about 45 minutes ago and said, 'Please pray because we're being shelled right now very heavily.' And I can't get ahold of her,” Reimer said.

Reimer’s team in Ukraine has been sending pictures and videos of what they’re experiencing. Most recently, the organization’s childrens’ home in Eastern Ukraine has turned into a bunker.

“They have prepared the basement for the staff, their families and children, probably close to 50 people or so living in the basement right now in handmade cots,” Reimer said.

For now, Reimer is doing all that she can, checking in on her team and wiring money to buy food and essentials.

“The war has been going on for 8 years, so people that had any means or relatives or any support system they did already go,” Reimer said. “The ones that are right next to the front lines, these are the people who have nothing, they don't have any means, they can not just resettle.”

If you would like to help or donate to Mulberry International Resources visit: http://mulberryinternational.org/