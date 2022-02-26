MADISON, Wis. — Making the perfect pizza dough isn’t a simple task.

But after being laid off from his restaurant job during the pandemic, Kwame Latimer, 27, had a lot of time to practice.

“I was home with a lot of idle time and I didn’t want to spend it not being productive,” Latimer said.

In his kitchen, on Madison’s south side, how to make videos on YouTube came in handy.

“I ran into a how to make bread, which turned into me learning how to make pizza,” Latimer said.

After all, that’s where the majority of his dough was going.

“I was spending $40-60 a week on ordering pizza when the pandemic first started because we couldn’t go anywhere else,” Latimer said.

Before starting his business, Clyde’s Pies, Latimer said it took trial and lots of errors.

“Overall, it was about 50 pizzas until I can say I made a product that I liked,” he said.

Unfortunately, when it came time for his first customer, he had to come up with some type of box to hold the pizza in. That’s when he said his brother came up to use a U-Haul box and make their own.

“My first customer didn’t mind, he thought it was interesting,” Latimer said with a chuckle.

Clyde’s Pies has since upgraded to official pizza boxes.

Even though his home-cooked pizzas are picked up only, his customers and friends don’t seem to mind.

“The man put out the social media blast that he was making pies. He has always been official. I tried it and sure enough, the man knows his way around a pizza,” Eddie Ukoeninn said.

Yet, the ironic part of all of this is Latimer never imagined that he’d be in the business of making pizzas.

“Because if I was ever going to cook, I was going to do soul food,” he said. “So, me here cooking Italian food is mind-blowing, but I am finding a little success, so I am enjoying it.”

Now Latimer is working hard to grow Clyde’s Pies one pizza at a time.