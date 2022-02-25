LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ned Pillersdorf has family ties to Ukraine. Living with his grandfather for years, he remembers the stories told about Russia and how it has historically treated Ukraine.

As the world watches the events unfold in Ukraine, Kentuckian Ned Pillersdorf remembers conversations with his grandfather.

“I lived with my grandfather, who spoke Russian and had very strong views. And even though I was only in seventh or eighth grade, he wanted to sit me down and explain to me how horribly the Russians treated the Ukrainians,” Pillersdorf recalled.

Nearly 100 years ago, Pillersdorf said his grandmother and grandfather, Abraham David Antelis, fled Ukraine for the United States.

“He had strong political views and his political views were rather intense, a dislike of the Russians. At that point, Ukraine was part of Russia,” Pillersdorf said.

Pillersdorf remembers conversations about the Russians with his grandfather, who often said their treatment of Ukrainians was why he left.

“He was pretty sick at the end, but he wanted me to know how horribly the Russians had treated the Ukrainian people and that’s why he fled,” Pillersdorf said.

Following the news closely, and thinking about family, Pillersdorf said it doesn’t take a connection like his to be concerned for Ukrainians.

“It is horrifying to see the pictures coming out… Fleeing civilians and the bombs being dropped on them,” Pillersdorf said.

And he can’t help but think about what his grandfather would say.

“I hate to say it, but if he was alive today, he would be not surprised but horrified like the rest of us,” Pillersdorf said.