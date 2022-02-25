CLEVELAND — Ukrainian-Americans have been watching Russian troops invade the country that they love, and many are at a loss for words.

What You Need To Know Officials, business owners and organizations across the country are showing solidarity with Ukraine



The largest Ukrainian population in the state is in Parma



Ukrainian Americans say they feel support from the northeast Ohio community as they pray for their loved ones' safety

“Speechless. Speechless at the situation that’s happened with the Russian aggression,” Petro Lawriw said.

Petro Lawriw is the vice president of the Ukrainian American Youth Association’s Cleveland branch. He says seeing Ukraine being attacked and knowing some of his loved ones are there is hard.

“The world doesn’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow in less than 24 hours. Is it going to change? What’s going to happen? We don’t know,” Lawriw said.

He said the large Ukrainian community in northeast Ohio has comforted him and the outpouring of love and support from those who want to help.

“I have people who have sent text messages. I have people who’ve sent messages from social media or just colleagues and friends. The response has been just overwhelming and the key factor that they’ve been asking is how can we support? How can we help?” Lawriw said.

The Ukrainian American Youth Association is setting up a humanitarian crisis fund to help support those still in Ukraine, and those who have been displaced. Lawriw said sending money isn’t the only way to show support. Sending a message through small actions can also make a difference.

“Put a flag outside to support Ukraine. I think when people see that, they’re going to see that the support is there, even just a small flag, anything that’s blue and yellow,” he said. ​