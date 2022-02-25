There are many pathways to finding that line between passion and work. Every morning, the hustle begins the same way for Mwelwa Bwalya, a 'Black media mogul' from the heart of Central New York who is on a mission to blow that line away.

"I reflect upon what I'd like to accomplish," she said. "I travel inward, so I can think about what's important to me inside. And then I look onward. Second, look at what is going to come ahead of me."

It all comes from the pages of a book that translates to her vision of her company, The Royal Art House.

"My book of dreams is where I get the ability to kind of just let each page come to life," Bwalya said. "Having a place where I can keep all my ideas together really allows me to build on the idea."

Bwalya knows she has to channel all this passion.

"As a media mogul, it's about deciding what am I going to bring into this new scope," she said.

Part one is music. Self-promoting, recording and driven, using influence from everything around her to create.

"I'm a diverse artist. And that being said, I really enjoy, like, different styles of music. I love gospel. I love rap music," she said. "And now, I'm actually working on traditional music. And part of that is we've always grown up with proverbs and things that our parents, like, drive into us every single day. And so I've taken those like traditional proverbs, and I've incorporated them into my songs."

Part two is her soul buried on canvas.

"So what got me into art was really our relationship with with God and faith," she said.

Doing some of her inspired work in a local church here in the Westcott neighborhood of Syracuse, well, it gives her plenty to be thankful for, celebrate, but also a chance to reflect.

"A big pivot for me was I'm a singer," she noted. "And when you sing, you tend to come and give everything you have to this one passion, but then the passion can be overwhelmed."

She's learned to adapt and balance priorities.

"So for me, it's been trying to figure out how to transition from passion to making monetary gains as well," she said.

A multimedia immersion into the Black experience is what she hopes can be a beacon of hope for many.

"Follow yourself to the journey that you feel that is right for you," Bwalya said. "And don't give up."