The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded grants across the nation to help connect small business owners with necessary resources to recover, grow or start their businesses. Two Texas organizations, one in Abilene and the other in Dallas, were selected out of 700 organizations to receive up to $1 million each for this initiative.

The DEC Network in Dallas is the hub helping entrepreneurs, connecting them with useful resources they may not have otherwise known about. The grants are part of its $100 million “Community Navigator Pilot Program,” an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers that underrepresented and underserved entrepreneurs often face.

“We’re focusing on targeted outreach to underserved communities,” said The DEC Network senior director Demetra Brown. “And when we think of underserved, what we’re really looking at is, ‘Hey, there are some factors that are, due to historical patterns [in Dallas] and across our county, that have limited some folks access to support resources.’ And so how do we address some of those geographical concerns or even identity based concerns along the lines of race and gender, to make sure that we’re taking a targeted approach to go into communities and not just ensure that resources are available, but also ensure that those resources are accessible?”

Brown referenced a 2019 study titled “Dallas’ Small Business Ecosystem Assessment” which found that access to resources in Dallas is not equitable. The new federal pilot program aims to break down those barriers.

“In 2019, we gathered over 20 plus stakeholders — so this is community leaders, financial leaders, city officials — and we did a comprehensive assessment of the Dallas small business ecosystem and the support landscape,” Brown said. “For example, in southern Dallas, there’s not a strong physical presence of business service providers, alternative lenders, or traditional banking institutions. So when we talk about accessibility, it’s how do we use innovation to get some of those resources into those parts of our city?”

A section from the study titled “Capital Landscape” further identifies which types of resources are going where, specifically when it comes to small business with higher incomes in predominantly white neighborhoods in Dallas. The report says that the availability of financing is a good indicator of the strength of a small business, and the deployment of debt and equity capital to those in South Dallas is disproportionately low. It also noted entrepreneurs of color and those from low-income communities often lack access to capital products from formal sources like bank loans, or informal sources like friends and family.

“There have been challenges such as around factors like distrust, a lot of your communities where they’re being labeled as underserved are distrustful of some of your more traditional institutions,” Brown said. “And so the question is, ‘How do you go out into community and build relationships with those individuals?’ And I think with the national scale of this program, this is going to give us a big picture look at how do we innovate, how do we do things differently? How do we challenge ourselves on how we approach supporting small business owners?”

That’s where the organization WiNGS and five other “spoke” organizations come into the picture. The DEC Network is using the grant to partner with six organizations that are serving as community navigators. They will provide resources to small business owners, or prospective small business owners, every step of the way. The other five Dallas-area organizations partnering with The DEC Network are Veteran Women’s Enterprise Center, LiftFund, TruFund, Dallas College and BCL of Texas.

“So rather than just having a singular organization that helps in one area, an entrepreneur who has a revenue at a certain type, or just in its infantile stages, you have six organizations that can support you all the way through the process, from the idea phase to launch and capital ready,” said WiNGS director of economic advancement Daria Offord.

According to Offord, WiNGS provides placed-based programming for entrepreneurs looking to get better understandings of their finances, debt, credit, revenue, etc. This happens through one-on-one coaching and group classes tailored to the person. The organization targets the different areas that are most underserved in Dallas, including the southern sector, where Offord says they truly need help in finding the right resources.

“When entrepreneurs come to WiNGS, what we’ve seen in our history of serving them is that they aren’t capital ready. So resources from us look like those very beginning phases of ‘Is my credit in the right range? Do I have a business plan? Do I know how to create business credit? Do I understand what good debt and bad debt is?’” Offord said. “These entrepreneurs don’t even have the beginning phases of their profit and loss sheets, understanding their revenue. So it’s just really about that understanding of what it looks like to go from a working every day for a separate organization to being a business owner.”

Eulice Elam is a prospective business owner looking to start up a career coaching firm. She took a professional sabbatical for the last couple of years and has her bachelor’s degree and life coaching certification.

“I decided that instead of going back into the workforce, that I was gonna start my own business. Which is something that I’ve always had in the back of my mind, but I never knew exactly what I needed to do to start it and not just get it started but for it to actually grow and last,” Elam said. “I’m so excited about just the step by step and — I don’t want to say hand holding — but being walked through each step and being set up for success.”

WiNGS coach Amanda Garrett has no problem holding Elam’s hand through the process. She knows there’s a lot of money out there for small businesses, and she will help Elam find it.

“You don’t know what you don’t know. Right? And sometimes people are afraid to ask questions,” Garrett said. “Yes, because they’re afraid of not knowing or being embarrassed. We’re gonna handhold, we’re gonna walk it out. We’re gonna do what needs to be done to complete the process.”

Offord wants to see future entrepreneurs like Elam set up for success, a trait she says she got from her father.

“The anniversary of my father’s passing was two years ago, and as I was cleaning out his things, I found all of his initial filing paperwork for his businesses,” Offord said. “And I never thought people passed with unfulfilled purpose. And so to know that he left this earth with plans still unfulfilled, it drives me. I speak to our classes about this, specifically our entrepreneurs, that tomorrow’s not promised. Today is the day to launch your business. Today is the day to see that dream and that goal come into fruition because you just do not know what tomorrow holds.”

Offord says catching the entrepreneur on the cusp of greatness, in the initial stages of business development, reminds her of her own journey and she’s ready to see them get to work.

“I was a single mom who went through all these different phases, very similar to what phase of life that these entrepreneurs are in. And so my personal story is not far-fetched from their life right now. Recently, I have seen — in getting married and seeing my husband being an entrepreneur — how it can truly change the trajectory of your life. And so being able to apply some of those experiences and journey that I’ve walked into their lives is just truly exciting. And it just plucks my heartstrings. It’s very close to home for me,” Offord said.

According to The DEC Network, the million dollar grant represents nearly a year of the nonprofit entrepreneurial hub’s operating budget. The federal pilot program will last two years.

Entrepreneurs wanting to take advantage of these resources are encouraged to visit this website to take a business assessment to let The DEC Network know more about your business, and they can refer you to the right provider.