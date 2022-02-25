CLEVELAND — Sam McNulty helped open Market Garden Brewery in Ohio City 11 years ago. He based the logo on the Guardians of Traffic monuments that adorn the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.

Then, something big happened.

“When the Cleveland baseball team announced they were renaming the team, we went into full marketing and persuasion mode,” McNulty said.

It worked. The team officially renamed itself the Guardians last summer.

Spring training was supposed to start this week, but the baseball lockout has delayed the day when fans will first see the new uniforms and branding.

The Guardians logo is all over the Market Garden's dining area. McNulty hopes to attract Guardians fans to come watch games. He's also hoping that Opening Day will happen on time.

“Definitely want to have a great Opening Day party here and march across the bridge after having burgers and beers here at Market Garden," McNulty said.

The establishment's logo is so popular that he has a separate store for merchandise. He said, despite the lockout delay, he feels connected to the team’s new name and look.

“We’re going to continue on for years to come, especially since the baseball team is named after the Guardians as well," McNulty said.