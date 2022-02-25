DUBLIN, Ohio - Through a virtual job fair, Dublin native Cameron Levy has connected job seekers with 100 Columbus employers looking to fill 500 jobs. Levy has traveled across the country over the last decade, most recently co-founding a virtual job fair platform Chatstrike while living in San Francisco.

What You Need To Know Dublin native Cameron Levy founded a company Chatstrike, which connects 100 central Ohio employers with potential employees



Chatstrike is a platform that is essentially hosts virtual job fairs



Levy recently worked with 300 job seekers who recently were laid off due to supply chain issues

“With just one click of a button, all of their jobs can easily be in future job fairs,” said Levy. “The job lobby is open for candidates to go in and browse open jobs and find the ones they’re interested in and they actually request chats for those jobs, with hiring managers or recruiters for those jobs.”

The platform, a “job lobby” of sorts, allows job seekers to chat with recruiters and receive an immediate response.

Levy says when the pandemic hit, he returned to Ohio to be closer with family knowing very well Ohio is a thriving tech hub as well.

“[I] decided to set up some meetings with different founders, other folks in the tech space and learn just what was happening in Columbus, Ohio and I was blown away by what I was hearing and the energy and the sense of community,” says Levy.

One of his motivations this time around was helping the over 300 employees from Root Insurance who lost their jobs in January because of supply chain and pandemic-related issues find new jobs. Dublin-based CO-Hatch is his home base, and he’s getting plenty of support from people there. Levy says he’s also happy to help solve the “black hole abyss problem” for job seekers.

“If you’re a candidate, you apply for a job, you don’t hear back for weeks. We call this the ‘black hole abyss’ problem. So you request a chat, you find out literally in a couple days whether or not you’re a potential fit for the job. It’s a really great candidate experience that there’s no other way to get it on the market,” said Levy.

For more information on the platform or about upcoming job fairs, click here.