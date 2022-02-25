DALLAS — Ukraine’s battle against Russian forces is dominating worldwide headlines. As Russian forces infiltrate Ukraine, on President Vladimir Putin’s order, an all-out war has broken out over regime changes.

Putin denied Ukraine’s independence and wants the nation under his rule. Russia’s aggression has already claimed lives. Several U.S. politicians have come forth to extend their support to Ukraine.

Many U.S. cities are expressing their support for Ukraine with light displays. Among them is Dallas. On Thursday night the skyline was lit in yellow and blue, representing the flag of Ukraine.

So far, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reported over 130 civilians dead from Russia’s attack.

