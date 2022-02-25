President Joe Biden is set to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer to the Supreme Court, sources familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the land.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Long considered by many experts to be the frontrunner to replace Breyer. Jackson, 51, was appointed last year by Biden to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia, a court considered a springboard to the Supreme Court.

Popular among progressives, Jackson had spent the previous seven years on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., and also served 2½ years on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, appointed to both by former President Barack Obama. She also worked as a clerk to Breyer.

Jackson was born in Washington and raised in Miami. She attended both undergraduate and law school at Harvard University.

With some Republicans threatening to block any Biden Supreme Court nominee if they win back the Senate in the midterms, the pressure is on the president to find a nominee who will sail smoothly through the confirmation process. The fact that Jackson was recently vetted by the administration and confirmed by the same Senate last year could be factors in Biden’s decision. She received a 53-44 vote in the Senate, with three Republicans – Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., supporting her confirmation earlier this year.

