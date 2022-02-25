MASS. - There’s a lingering fear that tensions in Ukraine could affect prices at the pump in Massachusetts, but a spokesperson for AAA said that may not be the case.

AAA Northeast public affairs specialist Mark Schieldrop said when Russia initially invaded Ukraine on Thursday, there was an immediate surge in oil prices because any concern about oil production in Russia has a ripple effect throughout the economy globally.

While the U.S. doesn’t rely on a significant amount of Russian oil, it’s a key supplier for many U.S. allies.

Schieldrop said as of Friday, oil prices are down to under $100 a barrel.

“I think there is some awareness that global oil supplies are not going to be disrupted necessarily and international oil movement, there isn’t much that goes through Ukraine, so we’re not going to be looking at a supply issue here,” Schieldrop said. “Also, the sanctions that were purposed by the Biden administration and European countries it looks like they're leaving their hands off Russian oil, partly because Europe relies on it for its own needs so they are not going there right now.”

Schieldrop says we could see prices as high as $4 a gallon, but there are more reasons than just the invasion overseas, including the switch to summer blend gas and high demand for travel as the summer approaches.